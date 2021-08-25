Why a TV in the bedroom can actually be good for your relationship

So which is better?

First of all, when it comes to bedroom TVs, don’t go silly with size – leave the home cinema situation for the living room. Unless you have the space to play with, try to keep it within the 40 to 50 inch ballpark. Opting for a smart TV is best, as it’s unlikely you’ll have an antenna wall socket for free-to-air. If it’s going to be on display, try the Samsung 55" LS03A 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV as it can be disguised as art when it’s not in use. For installing in the wardrobe, the sleek profile of the Hisense 43" A7G UHD Smart TV should do the job nicely.

For more advice on buying a new TV, check out our buying guide.