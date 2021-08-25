ARTICLE

Why a TV in the bedroom can actually be good for your relationship

August 25, 2021 - 3 min read

Relationship experts and love gurus might tell you that having a television in the bedroom is a bad sign for the health of your relationship. Even Carrie Bradshaw was convinced that a bedroom flatscreen signalled the beginning of the end in Sex and The City 2. But Carrie and the gurus were wrong; here’s how a TV in the bedroom might actually be good for your relationship after all.

No fights over what to watch

If you had a dollar for every argument that started over whether to watch the latest dating reality TV show or a live game of footy, there’s a good chance you could afford to put a television in every room of the house. Whether it all comes down to reality shows vs sport or romcoms vs documentaries, having a second screen in the bedroom for back up means everyone gets their own way, and you don’t have to listen to anyone else’s sarcastic commentary of your favourite reality show. It’s a win-win. Try the Samsung 65" Q70A 4K UHD Smart QLED TV for fast-paced sports viewing from bed.

Child-free bonding time

Got kids? Put Bluey on in the living room and take some parents-only time out together to catch up on your favourite grown-up shows. Crime show reruns? No judgment here. In the world's current climate it’s harder than ever to get some kid-free bonding time, so investing in a television in the bedroom is the perfect solution. It can also be a great way to stay on top of the news without having it on in front of the kids.

‘Me’ time

Okay, so you’re after some child AND partner-free time – it’s completely understandable. Or are you living in a sharehouse and desperate for some time to yourself sans flatmates? Once again, having a television in the bedroom is an easy fix to provide you with a sense of solace and escape. Look, we wouldn’t judge if you put a bar fridge in there, too. Getting some time to yourself is essential to maintaining your sanity, and will go a long way in helping you to appreciate your partner when they are around. Distance makes the heart grow fonder, right?

Comfort factor

On a cold and rainy day, or when you’re stuck at home sick, can you honestly think of anything better than being tucked up in bed bingeing your favourite television shows? In a time when many of us are working from home more often than not, you don’t want to be caught on the couch, coughing and sneezing in the background of your partner's work call. That situation is just asking for some passive aggressive jabs that are absolutely not conducive to a healthy relationship, and another win for the TV in the bedroom argument. The FFALCON 50" UF2 4K UHD Smart TV has your back.

But, where should it go?

So you’ve finally come around to the idea that having a television in the bedroom is in fact a good idea? The next step is to work out exactly where it’s going to go. “The best spot for placement of a TV in the bedroom is at the foot of the bed,” says interior designer Naomi Nimmo, co-founder of Nimmo Nielsen Collective. “Depending on the size and orientation of the room, consider installing it inside a wardrobe, which allows it to disappear when not in use.” You should aim to mount the TV one metre off the ground, which is the ideal viewing for watching from bed.

“A TV in the bedroom is one of the few options that can give you something to bond over as well as offering you some time apart.”

So which is better?

First of all, when it comes to bedroom TVs, don’t go silly with size – leave the home cinema situation for the living room. Unless you have the space to play with, try to keep it within the 40 to 50 inch ballpark. Opting for a smart TV is best, as it’s unlikely you’ll have an antenna wall socket for free-to-air. If it’s going to be on display, try the Samsung 55" LS03A 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV as it can be disguised as art when it’s not in use. For installing in the wardrobe, the sleek profile of the Hisense 43" A7G UHD Smart TV should do the job nicely.

