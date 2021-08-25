Why a TV in the bedroom can actually be good for your relationship

No fights over what to watch
If you had a dollar for every argument that started over whether to watch the latest dating reality TV show or a live game of footy, there’s a good chance you could afford to put a television in every room of the house. Whether it all comes down to reality shows vs sport or romcoms vs documentaries, having a second screen in the bedroom for back up means everyone gets their own way, and you don’t have to listen to anyone else’s sarcastic commentary of your favourite reality show. It’s a win-win. Try the Samsung 65" Q70A 4K UHD Smart QLED TV for fast-paced sports viewing from bed.