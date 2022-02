Country Luxe

There’s a lot to love about this modern take on country style, from the deep navy cabinetry and the abundance of storage, to the fluted farmhouse sink and beautiful brass hardware. “A marble penny round tile splashback adds an extra layer of opulence to this sophisticated laundry design,” says Alisa Fraser, interior designer and Kinsman ambassador.

The panel detailing of Kinsman’s Avalon door profile brings the charm and character for which country homes are adored, while the Oxford colour paired with brass handles and tapware, and a marble-look Caesarstone Calacatta Nuvo benchtop, add elegance. The under-bench cabinetry encompassing the washing machine and dryer was specified in matte white to bounce the natural light and complement the white front loading appliances.