Why You Should Get A Projector This Summer

November 24, 2021 – 4 mins read

The nights are getting warmer, and our outdoor spaces look more and more inviting. Additionally, more blockbuster films have been made available for streaming than ever before. So, it is the perfect time to dodge those sticky cinema seats and have a whole lot of fun with an outdoor movie night!

While there are plenty of nice-to-haves to make the experience feel extra-special - there are two musts for outdoor movie viewing: a projector and a screen.

Before you start planning your fun movie night, here are the top things you need to know about projectors and screens.

Benefits Of A Projector

Picture Size

The benefits of buying a projector to watch content at home is greatly based around size. Projectors have the advantage of not being restricted by an outer limit. The size of the projections themselves is simply dependent on how far away they are from the screen. The further away from the projector, the larger the projection. This creates easier viewing which means less strain and more comfort on the eyes!

Screen Quality

With projectors, the hardware is not bound to the exterior surface, therefore the screen size is infinitely customisable. That’s not all, if your screen size requirements change later on, it’s easy to adjust.

Convenience

Projectors can also move around your house or be taken anywhere to watch the action where its most convenient for you. Whether you want to watch your favourite movie or show in your lounge room or a friend’s house – it is all possible with a projector!