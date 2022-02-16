ARTICLE

Is It Time To Upgrade Your Dryer?

February 16, 2022 – 5 min read

Alongside the washing machine, the clothes dryer is the workhorse of any laundry. It saves the day when there’s just no time to hang out a load ‒ and your sanity when a run of rainy days deadlocks your washing pile. But is your trusty appliance still up to the job? You might be missing some vital signs that it’s time for an upgrade.

A young man and woman sort clothes together as they take them from the dryer.

Warning Signs You Need To Replace Your Dryer

“Whether you’re renovating or just want to update your existing laundry, a new dryer can save you precious hours and big bucks on your energy bills,” says Peter Simic, The Good Guys Buyer – Laundry.

“New dryers offer so much in terms of innovation. And while you might have bought the best several years ago, what was once state-of-the-art could now be seriously lacking in terms of time-saving features and energy efficiency.”

The biggest red flag that you need a new appliance? When your clothes don’t dry properly. But there can also be less obvious signals. Has your electricity bill spiked? An old dryer – between five and 10 years old – will drain more power than a new model.

Other symptoms include longer-than-usual cycles; grinding or unusual mechanical sounds, such as rattling, banging or high-pitched noises; and the most obvious: exposed wiring.

“Like most appliances, your dryer will generally let you know when it needs replacing, usually in no-uncertain terms,” says Peter.

A woman reaches inside her dryer to remove some freshly dried clothes.

What Type Of Dryer Should You Buy?

Vented, condenser, sensor or heat pump ? Who knew there were so many different dryer types? Or that those energy rating stickers carry so much weight when it comes to running costs. (Just remember: more stars = more power bill savings!).

Generally, a 7–8.5kg dryer suits a standard 3–4 person household, so smaller and larger households should scale up or down accordingly. Factor in whether your set-up and space allows them to be installed side-by-side, stacked, or wall-mounted.

The larger the drum, the faster your clothes will dry. Also consider life-smart features such as anti-wrinkle to slash your ironing pile, delayed start, speed drying, or a drying rack (for those special care items, such as trainers, sweaters and children’s plush toys).

“Condenser dryers are ideal for rental homes because no outside venting is needed ‒ but you will still need to make sure the space is well-ventilated to avoid mould and mildew,” advises Peter Simic.

“Heat pump dryers use less than half the energy of a vented or condenser dryer so you’ll easily recoup the higher price tag on power bill savings. Sensor dryers save energy, too, by switching off automatically when your load is dry, which prevents damage to clothes from over-drying.”

New Dryer Innovations

“Dryers have come a long way in a relatively short time,” says Peter Simic. “They now boast many smart features and come in stylish black and metal finishes, not just your traditional white, to complement any decor.”

In terms of must-have features, look for reverse tumble action that’s super gentle on clothes, woollen settings, delicate settings, and delay start, so you can take advantage of off-peak periods when electricity is cheaper.

3 Of The Best Dryers

Is there just one or two of you at home? The Solt 4.5kg Vented Dryer offers simple reliability with three drying programs: heat dry, air dry and cool down.

Average-sized households will spend less on power bills with the Fisher & Paykel 7kg Sensor Dryer, which provides six drying options and auto-sensing technology.

Or, splurge on the LG Signature TWINWash Dual Washer Dryer Combo to streamline both your laundry layout and laundry days. There’s a main tub, a smaller 2kg mini-washer for your active wear or delicates, and 6kg of dryer capacity – all wrapped up in one super-stylish, minimalist appliance.

Top Maintenance Tips For Your Dryer

“Like any valued appliance, the better you maintain your dryer, the better it will perform and endure over time,” says Peter Simic. “If you do nothing else, ensure that you keep your dryer free of lint.”

Other top tips include keeping the interior dry to prevent mould and mildew growth and leaving the door open after use to air it. You should also vacuum around the dryer to remove lint and dust, and check the balance of your appliance to prevent rocking and excessive noise.

Upgrading to a newer, more energy-efficient dryer could save you time and money. To maximise the muscle of your laundry, visit us in store or online for the biggest range of washing machines and dryers at the best prices.

