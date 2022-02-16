Is It Time To Upgrade Your Dryer?

Warning Signs You Need To Replace Your Dryer

“Whether you’re renovating or just want to update your existing laundry, a new dryer can save you precious hours and big bucks on your energy bills,” says Peter Simic, The Good Guys Buyer – Laundry.

“New dryers offer so much in terms of innovation. And while you might have bought the best several years ago, what was once state-of-the-art could now be seriously lacking in terms of time-saving features and energy efficiency.”

The biggest red flag that you need a new appliance? When your clothes don’t dry properly. But there can also be less obvious signals. Has your electricity bill spiked? An old dryer – between five and 10 years old – will drain more power than a new model.

Other symptoms include longer-than-usual cycles; grinding or unusual mechanical sounds, such as rattling, banging or high-pitched noises; and the most obvious: exposed wiring.

“Like most appliances, your dryer will generally let you know when it needs replacing, usually in no-uncertain terms,” says Peter.