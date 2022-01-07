ARTICLE

Real Home Offices: 5 Looks To Inspire Your Own Sanctuary

January 7, 2022 – 3 min read

The remote working revolution changed the world indelibly: it saw multitudes of people steer away from the major cities; it sparked the Zoom boom; and it shifted the way we designed and decorated our homes. In short, the home office has become one of the most important zones in the house.

Smiling businesswoman with cat on desk having a coffee in her home office

“Creating a serene work from home space is more essential than ever,” says Kinsman Kitchens ambassador Lysandra Fraser. “It’s about getting that perfect blend of cabinetry, to reflect your own personal style, with the all-essential office tech – computer and laptops and even smart home devices.”

Keen to give your study a promotion? Take notes on these five covetable spaces, packed with home office inspiration and style ideas to try at your place.

Scandi Studio

A Scandi-inspired home office adjacent to a modern kitchen

This simple yet homely set-up makes working from home an inviting prospect – especially with the added bonus of a kitchenette, coffee machine and wall-mounted big screen.

“Neutral tones and textural wall finishes lend a sense of calm, while the open shelving and cabinetry provide plentiful storage,” says Alisa Fraser, ambassador for Kinsman.

"Creating a serene work from home space is more essential than ever.” - Lysandra Fraser, Kinsman ambassador

All that’s needed is a whiz-bang computer such as the HP Pavilion x360; it’s as light as a laptop but boasts the power and smarts of a desktop – ideal for flexible working.

Classic Elegance

A classically elegant-styled home office

“Luxurious fabrics and furniture make this a restful spot to work and read,” says Alix Helps of Alix Helps Interiors, who designed this sophisticated study. For home office style ideas, look no further. The space has all the warmth and personality of a living room – courtesy of striking prints and bold colour – but it’s also been carefully considered for the nine-to-five. The joinery is deep enough to house the printer and other tech, while hanging files are stowed neatly at arm’s reach. We’d complement the chic navy scheme with a pair of JBL T500BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones Blue, to log onto video calls in style.

Hamptons Chic

A white Hamptons-styled home office with gold accents

Refined luxury meets cool coastal accents in this home study, from the traditional white cabinetry to the touches of gold and rattan. “The L-shaped layout was a clever design decision,” says Lysandra Fraser. “The desk is masterfully built into the joinery and makes the most of every inch of space – as do those cabinets!”

Cords and clunky gadgets are kept out of sight, so a sleek and easy-to-store laptop paired with a laptop stand would be a fitting accompaniment.

Art House

A two-person art house-styled home office

Want to take your study to new style heights? Literally? Add a floor-to-ceiling work of art.

“The mural was chosen to bring in some colour and to inspire our clients’ daughters with a love of adventure and travel,” says interior designer Alix Helps.

The sweet set-up boasts homework zones for two, with ample storage overhead. To turn up the technology, we’d add a smart home automation hub, which can set reminders, monitor screen time and even assist with homework!

Modern Minimalism

A large minimalist-styled home office

“This space is proof that a home study needn’t mimic a soulless corporate office,” says Alisa Fraser, pointing to the blonde timber desktop and white panelled cabinetry finished with gleaming gold hardware.

The overall feel is fresh, light and uncluttered – just the vibe for getting down to business. For a long day at the desk though, the Wishbone Chair could be swapped out for something more ergonomic – and the Homedics Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat or the Homedics Vibration Neck Massager could come in handy.

Kitting out your study is easy with our extensive range of devices, gadgets and accessories. Visit us in store or online to find out more about the products in this article – and check out our Technology Buying Guides for the latest innovations to bring home.

Trends In Home & Lifestyle

Surface Paradise

Discover the must-have appliance finishes to transform your kitchen in 2022.

A Survival Guide For Uni Students

Start things off on the right foot with our guide to the best uni essentials.

Real Home Office Inspo

5 looks to transform your at-home office into a sanctuary.

Laundry Design Inspiration

Renovating your laundry? Here are 6 real life laundry designs that you'll love.

Create A Calming Home Office

Turn your home office into a creative space that engages all 5 senses.

The Ultimate Outdoor Office

Learn how working outdoors can help take your productivity to the next level.

Styling Your First Home

Why appliances are important for styling your home.
 

Commuter Cool

Make returning to the office life a breeze by learning about the best ways to travel.

The Newest Way To Commute

Rideables are the newest trend sweeping the globe, here is what you need to know.

Upgrade Your Air Conditioner

6 signs its time to upgrade your air conditioner with the newest technologies.

6 Beauty Tools You Need

We've uncovered a few fascinating tools that you'll definitely want in your tool kit.

Smart Washing With LG

Discover how artificial intelligence helps deliver an incredible washing experience.

Breathe Easy This Hay Fever Season

5 tips to help you breathe easy during the Hay Fever months.
 

Get More Out Of Your Laundry

Check out the reasons why you need a washing machine with steam refresh.

European Laundries

Check out our steps to creating a stylish and practical European laundry in your home.

Create Your Dream Laundry

How appliances can help to turn your dream laundry to a reality.

Fridges For The Party Host

Everything you need to know about buying a fridge when you just love to entertain.

Find An Air Conditioner

5 features to look for in a reverse cycle split system air conditioner to suit your home.

The Ultimate Designer Laundry

7 steps to creating the ultimate designer laundry.
 

Shrink Your Energy Bill

The latest tech doesn't just make life easier, it can also help to reduce energy bills.

Black Beauty In Your Laundry

Why dark appliances are the new must-have in laundries.
 

Finding The Right Washer

Find out the best washing machine to make your clothes last longer.

The Best Washing Machines

The latest washer trends and tech including autodosing to make wash day easier.

The Right Laundry Appliances

How an appliance first strategy can save you money in the long run.

Chic Designs For Small Laundries

Discover design ideas that make even the smallest of laundries stylish and spacious.

Get A Dyson Clean Home

Discover which Dyson vacuums and purifiers are right for your family and home.

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Check out our robot vacuum guide for everything you need to know.

Laundry Floor Plan Solutions

Save time in your weekly cleaning routine with these handy ideas for your laundry.

Keep Everyone Topped Up

Featuring a Beverage CentreTM, get the inside scoop on Samsung's new fridge range.

Laundry Design Ideas

We’ve put together our favourite laundry design ideas to suit your style and needs.

Upgrade Your Fridge

Not sure if your fridge needs replacing? Let us help you decide.

Chill Out

The best cooling systems to help you beat the heat now and prepare for next Summer.

Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Make vacuuming easier and level up your cleaning with a robot vacuum cleaner.

Best Smart Fridge For You

More than just a place to store food, today’s smart fridges are the heart of the home.

Upgrade To A Steam Oven

Discover all the ways a steam oven will become your best friend in the kitchen.

Types Of BBQs

Need a new BBQ? Find everything you need to make the best choice.

Renovating Your Kitchen

Check out our top 10 ideas on how to make the most of your kitchen renovation.

Split System Air Conditioners

Discover why split system air conditioners are one of the most popular ways to stay cool.

The Best Coffee Machines

Enjoy your favourite brew just the way you like it without leaving the house!

DIY Outdoor Kitchen

What to consider when setting up an outdoor kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

Black Appliances

A modern white kitchen with black appliances is a bold look.

Outdoor Entertaining

Everything you need to set up the perfect outdoor entertaining zone this summer.

Best Portable BBQs

Perfect for cooking and camping or if you're on-the-go and spending time outdoors.