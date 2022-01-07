ARTICLE

Real Home Offices: 5 Looks To Inspire Your Own Sanctuary

January 7, 2022 – 3 min read

The remote working revolution changed the world indelibly: it saw multitudes of people steer away from the major cities; it sparked the Zoom boom; and it shifted the way we designed and decorated our homes. In short, the home office has become one of the most important zones in the house.

“Creating a serene work from home space is more essential than ever,” says Kinsman Kitchens ambassador Lysandra Fraser. “It’s about getting that perfect blend of cabinetry, to reflect your own personal style, with the all-essential office tech – computer and laptops and even smart home devices.”

Keen to give your study a promotion? Take notes on these five covetable spaces, packed with home office inspiration and style ideas to try at your place.