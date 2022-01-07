Real Home Offices: 5 Looks To Inspire Your Own Sanctuary

Scandi Studio
This simple yet homely set-up makes working from home an inviting prospect – especially with the added bonus of a kitchenette, coffee machine and wall-mounted big screen.
“Neutral tones and textural wall finishes lend a sense of calm, while the open shelving and cabinetry provide plentiful storage,” says Alisa Fraser, ambassador for Kinsman.
"Creating a serene work from home space is more essential than ever.” - Lysandra Fraser, Kinsman ambassador
All that’s needed is a whiz-bang computer such as the HP Pavilion x360; it’s as light as a laptop but boasts the power and smarts of a desktop – ideal for flexible working.